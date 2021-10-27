M&T Bank Corp Increases Stock Position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 21.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,487 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 14.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,048,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,345,000 after acquiring an additional 251,034 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 36.2% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,364,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,749,000 after buying an additional 362,933 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 9.3% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 957,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,165,000 after buying an additional 81,500 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 0.3% in the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 834,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 2.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 565,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,892,000 after purchasing an additional 11,729 shares during the period. 95.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LOPE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

NASDAQ LOPE opened at $89.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.17. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.64 and a 1 year high of $115.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $201.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.46 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 30.44%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grand Canyon Education Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

