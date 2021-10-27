M&T Bank Corp Increases Stock Position in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,286 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 104 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in W. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 243.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 136.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 303,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,818,000 after purchasing an additional 175,200 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 1.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 555,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,506,000 after purchasing an additional 9,172 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,273,000. 83.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on W. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $345.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Wayfair from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $380.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wayfair has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $309.35.

In other Wayfair news, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.37, for a total value of $319,262.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 6,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.95, for a total transaction of $1,462,455.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 15,814 shares of company stock worth $3,901,566 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wayfair stock opened at $236.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $271.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $292.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.75, a PEG ratio of 66.33 and a beta of 3.10. Wayfair Inc. has a 12 month low of $221.09 and a 12 month high of $369.00.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $1.52. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Wayfair had a net margin of 2.33% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. On average, equities analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

About Wayfair

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

