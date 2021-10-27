M&T Bank Corp Invests $892,000 in Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV)

M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 42,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MNTV. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Momentive Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Momentive Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $511,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Momentive Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,249,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Momentive Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,618,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in Momentive Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $790,000. 78.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Momentive Global alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MNTV opened at $24.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of -34.53 and a beta of 1.23. Momentive Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.35 and a 1-year high of $28.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.48.

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $109.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.43 million. Momentive Global had a negative return on equity of 29.87% and a negative net margin of 25.31%. Momentive Global’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Momentive Global Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 18,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total value of $357,405.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dana L. Evan sold 12,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total value of $314,487.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 103,187 shares of company stock valued at $2,235,841. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Momentive Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Momentive Global from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Momentive Global from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Momentive Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Momentive Global Profile

Momentive Global, Inc provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback and SurveyMonkey.

Further Reading: How analysts view the yield curve



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Momentive Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momentive Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.