M&T Bank Corp Makes New $747,000 Investment in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 35,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $747,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APG. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of APi Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of APi Group by 6.5% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of APi Group in the first quarter worth $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of APi Group by 45.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in APi Group by 20.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 14,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 2,416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APG stock opened at $22.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.44. APi Group Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.76 and a fifty-two week high of $23.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.56 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

APi Group (NYSE:APG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. APi Group had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 0.50%. The business had revenue of $978.00 million during the quarter.

APi Group Company Profile

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

