M&T Bank Corp Sells 138 Shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its position in shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) by 7.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,814 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CACC. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 71.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 677 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 0.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 144,516 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $52,137,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 1.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 79,460 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,625,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 22.0% in the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 926 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 24.4% in the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 6,368 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CACC opened at $594.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 34.07, a current ratio of 34.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 12 month low of $266.74 and a 12 month high of $671.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $599.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $491.48.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $17.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.36 by $6.82. The firm had revenue of $471.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.57 million. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 50.04% and a return on equity of 32.07%. Equities research analysts expect that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 49.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Credit Acceptance news, insider Daniel A. Ulatowski sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Prescott General Partners Llc sold 32,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.46, for a total value of $21,010,508.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,651 shares of company stock valued at $42,567,646. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CACC shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $399.00 target price on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Credit Acceptance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $611.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Credit Acceptance from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

