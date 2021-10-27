My DeFi Pet (DPET) Market Cap Achieves $10.39 Million

My DeFi Pet (CURRENCY:DPET) traded down 13.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 27th. My DeFi Pet has a market cap of $10.39 million and $3.74 million worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One My DeFi Pet coin can currently be purchased for $1.51 or 0.00002566 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.67 or 0.00069073 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 71.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.17 or 0.00069918 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.85 or 0.00094849 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58,979.88 or 1.00168047 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,960.68 or 0.06726599 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002555 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Profile

My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,878,202 coins. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @MyDeFiPet

My DeFi Pet Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire My DeFi Pet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy My DeFi Pet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

