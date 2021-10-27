Mymetics Co. (OTCMKTS:MYMX) Short Interest Up 700.0% in October

Mymetics Co. (OTCMKTS:MYMX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 700.0% from the September 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

MYMX traded down $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,292. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.08. Mymetics has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.19.

Mymetics Company Profile

Mymetics Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of virosome based vaccines. The firm focuses on the research and development of next generation vaccines for infectious and life disabling diseases. Its products include HIV-1, Covid-19, RSV, Malaria, Influenza and Chikungunya.

