Mymetics Co. (OTCMKTS:MYMX) Short Interest Up 700.0% in October

Mymetics Co. (OTCMKTS:MYMX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 700.0% from the September 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
MYMX traded down $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,292. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.08. Mymetics has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.19.
Mymetics Company Profile
