MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Receives $38.29 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.29.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MYTE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Bank of America raised shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,616,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,777,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,484,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,342,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,481,000. 21.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MYTE stock opened at $26.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 3.12. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a one year low of $24.50 and a one year high of $36.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.68.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Company Profile

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online operations and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers.

