Nabtesco (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) Sets New 52-Week High at $38.55

Nabtesco Co. (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $38.55 and last traded at $38.55, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.55.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nabtesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 2nd.

Get Nabtesco alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.68.

Nabtesco Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motion control technology based products. It operates through the following segments: Component Solutions, Transport Solutions, Accessibility Solutions, and Others. The Component Solutions segment handles the design, manufacture, sale, maintenance and repair of industrial robot parts and equipment for construction machinery.

Read More: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Nabtesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabtesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.