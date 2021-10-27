Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Stake Lessened by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,391 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 9,570 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of Natera worth $13,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Natera by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 502 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Natera by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,656 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Natera by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,873 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Natera by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 10,837 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Natera by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 14,332 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTRA opened at $115.97 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.91. Natera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.61 and a twelve month high of $129.09. The stock has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of -31.60 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $142.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.50 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 74.29% and a negative net margin of 62.31%. Analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 80,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.72, for a total transaction of $9,676,488.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.84, for a total value of $2,871,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 222,464 shares of company stock valued at $25,771,872. Insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Natera from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Natera from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Natera from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Natera from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.46.

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

