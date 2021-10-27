Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $65.91

Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $65.91 and traded as low as $61.50. Nathan’s Famous shares last traded at $62.50, with a volume of 1,969 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $254.18 million, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.91.

Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $31.32 million during the quarter. Nathan’s Famous had a net margin of 14.35% and a negative return on equity of 20.81%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nathan’s Famous during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nathan’s Famous during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 139.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,368 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,318 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Nathan’s Famous during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $371,000. 41.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH)

Nathan’s Famous, Inc engages in the operation of franchised fast food units. It involves in the licensing, wholesaling, and retailing of products marketed under the Nathan’s Famous brand. The firm operates through the following business segments: Branded Product Program, Product Licensing, Restaurant Operations, and Corporate.

