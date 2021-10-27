National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “National Bankshares, Inc. is a bank holding company. Except for a separate investment portfolio, Bankshares conducts all of its business operations through its two wholly-owned subsidiaries, The National Bank of Blacksburg and Bank of Tazewell County . “

Get National Bankshares alerts:

NASDAQ NKSH opened at $37.26 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.91. National Bankshares has a 12 month low of $26.72 and a 12 month high of $39.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.89 million, a P/E ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.57.

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.22. National Bankshares had a net margin of 35.58% and a return on equity of 9.45%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that National Bankshares will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Glenn P. Reynolds bought 778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.84 per share, for a total transaction of $29,439.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 1,403 shares of company stock worth $52,471 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NKSH. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of National Bankshares by 515.2% during the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 63,141 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 52,878 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Bankshares during the second quarter worth $945,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of National Bankshares by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,786 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Bankshares during the second quarter worth $287,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Bankshares by 159.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,345 shares of the bank’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.14% of the company’s stock.

About National Bankshares

National Bankshares, Inc is a community bank holding company. It offers financial products and services, including deposit accounts, commercial, consumer and mortgage loans, credit cards and trust services throughout Southwest Virginia. National Bankshares was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Blacksburg, VA.

Featured Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Bankshares (NKSH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.