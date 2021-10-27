National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Given New $69.00 Price Target at Raymond James

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Fuel Gas from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

National Fuel Gas stock opened at $58.59 on Tuesday. National Fuel Gas has a 12 month low of $37.87 and a 12 month high of $59.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.25. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.26 and a beta of 0.72.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 7.83%. The business had revenue of $394.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.82 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is 62.33%.

In other National Fuel Gas news, CEO David P. Bauer bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.36 per share, with a total value of $154,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,931,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $466,647,000 after purchasing an additional 154,505 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 10.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,111,890 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $374,802,000 after purchasing an additional 677,426 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 9.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,623,159 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $189,310,000 after purchasing an additional 322,870 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 6.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,263,686 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $66,028,000 after purchasing an additional 77,903 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in National Fuel Gas by 1.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,106,524 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $57,815,000 after acquiring an additional 19,781 shares during the last quarter. 71.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.