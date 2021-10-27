National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,403,560 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,383 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.06% of National Instruments worth $59,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in National Instruments by 0.5% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 51,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in National Instruments by 5.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in National Instruments by 8.1% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in National Instruments by 19.2% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in National Instruments by 2.1% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 20,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

Get National Instruments alerts:

NATI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

National Instruments stock opened at $40.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.26 and its 200-day moving average is $41.83. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 253.95 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.82. National Instruments Co. has a 12 month low of $30.42 and a 12 month high of $47.40.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $346.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.73 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 10.73%. Research analysts anticipate that National Instruments Co. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 135.00%.

National Instruments Company Profile

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

Featured Article: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NATI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI).

Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.