NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 30.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS.

NASDAQ:NBTB traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 321 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,645. NBT Bancorp has a 1 year low of $26.10 and a 1 year high of $42.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.83.

Get NBT Bancorp alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NBT Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,145 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,816 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.50% of NBT Bancorp worth $7,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 54.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NBTB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NBT Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of NBT Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised NBT Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

NBT Bancorp Company Profile

NBT Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management, as well as trust and investment services. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Norwich, NY.

Further Reading: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for NBT Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NBT Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.