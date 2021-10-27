NCR (NYSE:NCR) Shares Down 5.9% Following Analyst Downgrade

NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)’s share price dropped 5.9% during trading on Wednesday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from $59.00 to $54.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. NCR traded as low as $38.83 and last traded at $39.04. Approximately 15,665 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,184,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.50.

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on NCR from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.50.

In other news, Director Martin Mucci purchased 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.68 per share, with a total value of $48,816.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NCR by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 839,416 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,536,000 after acquiring an additional 22,422 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NCR by 91.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 42,575 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 20,355 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of NCR by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of NCR by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 40,322 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 3,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South Shore Capital Advisors boosted its position in NCR by 30.6% in the third quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors now owns 10,786 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.07 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.66.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. NCR had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a positive return on equity of 27.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that NCR Co. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

NCR Company Profile (NYSE:NCR)

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers solutions for the financial services industries. The Retail segment focuses on the customers for the retail industries.

