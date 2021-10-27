Needham & Company LLC Raises Calix (NYSE:CALX) Price Target to $73.00

Calix (NYSE:CALX) had its target price raised by Needham & Company LLC from $55.00 to $73.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 25.71% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Northland Securities upped their target price on Calix from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research upped their target price on Calix from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Calix from $58.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

Shares of CALX stock opened at $58.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.01. Calix has a fifty-two week low of $21.58 and a fifty-two week high of $60.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.53.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. Calix had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $172.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Calix’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Calix will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Christopher J. Bowick sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.41, for a total transaction of $908,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director J Daniel Plants sold 1,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $59,301.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,813,869.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,290 shares of company stock worth $4,601,701. Insiders own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Calix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Calix by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,128 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Calix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Calix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Calix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. 77.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

