Neuberger Berman Group LLC Acquires 1,326 Shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in SYNNEX were worth $689,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SNX. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SYNNEX in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SYNNEX in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of SYNNEX in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 1,365.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 1,750.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 814 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SNX opened at $105.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. SYNNEX Co. has a 12 month low of $52.65 and a 12 month high of $130.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $117.24 and a 200-day moving average of $120.02.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.07. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 2.15%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SYNNEX Co. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is 5.85%.

SNX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SYNNEX has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.88.

In related news, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.11, for a total value of $530,570.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,251 shares in the company, valued at $1,148,141.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dennis Polk sold 1,298 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.26, for a total value of $153,501.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 129,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,274,343.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,350 shares of company stock valued at $1,513,834 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About SYNNEX

SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

