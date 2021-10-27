Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $864,000 Holdings in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,555 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 638,898 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,550,000 after acquiring an additional 14,706 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,330,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 191,540 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,918,000 after acquiring an additional 10,092 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 163,973 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,636,000 after acquiring an additional 6,061 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 159,957 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,448,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of AllianceBernstein from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.71.

NYSE AB opened at $55.53 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.94. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 52-week low of $28.61 and a 52-week high of $56.22. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.39.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.09. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $881.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.20 million. Analysts anticipate that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a boost from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 125.09%.

AllianceBernstein Holding LP engages in the provision of research, diversified investment management and related services. It offers investment trusts, mutual funds, hedge funds and other investment vehicles. The company was founded in October 2000 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

