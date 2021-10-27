Neuberger Berman Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) by 83.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,329 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 175.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Beyond Meat during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 414.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Beyond Meat during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 154.0% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 51.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BYND. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Beyond Meat from $165.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered Beyond Meat from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Beyond Meat from $99.00 to $85.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Cowen began coverage on Beyond Meat in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus lowered Beyond Meat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Beyond Meat has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.17.

BYND opened at $94.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of -65.08 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 15.36, a current ratio of 17.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $113.03 and a 200-day moving average of $125.73. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.55 and a 52 week high of $221.00.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $149.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.24 million. Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 20.11% and a negative return on equity of 26.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under the brands The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage; and frozen meat namely Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

