Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 1,440 Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,440 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IBB. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. First Horizon Corp grew its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 166.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 108.2% during the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Management Corp grew its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 206.2% during the first quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

IBB stock opened at $160.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.90. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 1-year low of $128.23 and a 1-year high of $177.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a $0.124 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. This is a boost from iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

