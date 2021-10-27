Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 3,728 Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lessened its holdings in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 21.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,531 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,728 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of First American Financial by 3.3% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,729 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First American Financial by 0.9% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,713 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of First American Financial by 0.4% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 47,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First American Financial by 2.7% in the first quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 6,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in First American Financial by 48.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 85.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First American Financial alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on FAF. Barclays upped their price target on shares of First American Financial from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First American Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.43.

Shares of FAF opened at $74.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.01 and its 200-day moving average is $65.75. First American Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.05 and a fifty-two week high of $76.00.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The company’s revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First American Financial Co. will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. This is a positive change from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.43%.

In related news, President Kenneth D. Degiorgio sold 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $774,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Kenneth D. Degiorgio sold 15,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.71, for a total transaction of $1,175,860.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About First American Financial

First American Financial Corp. operates as an insurance company. It provides title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company operates its business through the following segments: Title Insurance & Services and Specialty Insurance. The Title Insurance & Services segment provides title insurance, escrow, closing services and similar or related financial services domestically and internationally in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions.

Read More: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF).

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.