Neutrino USD Reaches One Day Volume of $13.50 Million (USDN)

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 27th. During the last week, Neutrino USD has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar. Neutrino USD has a market cap of $559.36 million and $13.50 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neutrino USD coin can currently be bought for about $0.97 or 0.00001653 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.94 or 0.00071154 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $42.39 or 0.00071930 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.05 or 0.00096799 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58,828.85 or 0.99815763 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,990.79 or 0.06771232 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002580 BTC.

Neutrino USD’s genesis date was November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 574,161,638 coins and its circulating supply is 574,161,054 coins. Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neutrino USD’s official website is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino USD’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutrino USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neutrino USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

