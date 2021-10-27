New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.86.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of New Relic in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on New Relic from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Relic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on New Relic from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on New Relic in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock.

Get New Relic alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NEWR opened at $77.90 on Wednesday. New Relic has a twelve month low of $51.52 and a twelve month high of $82.76. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of -20.03 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.53 and a 200-day moving average of $69.67.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.60. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 54.44% and a negative net margin of 35.19%. The company had revenue of $180.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.74 million. On average, analysts anticipate that New Relic will post -3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.60, for a total value of $2,178,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William Staples sold 3,784 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total value of $298,254.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,910.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,463 shares of company stock worth $7,618,829. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HMI Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of New Relic by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,259,021 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $323,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of New Relic by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,220,858 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $349,641,000 after purchasing an additional 84,485 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of New Relic by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,441,405 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $96,530,000 after purchasing an additional 16,544 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of New Relic by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,327,823 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $88,924,000 after purchasing an additional 111,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contour Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of New Relic by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 1,184,740 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,838,000 after purchasing an additional 255,350 shares during the last quarter. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc, engages in the provision software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.