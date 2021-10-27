Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) – National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Newmont in a report released on Thursday, October 21st. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $0.71 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. TD Securities cut shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $64.00 price target on shares of Newmont and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

NEM stock opened at $57.70 on Monday. Newmont has a 52 week low of $53.03 and a 52 week high of $75.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 0.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.71%.

In related news, EVP Dean Gehring sold 2,991 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $179,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $29,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,830,980.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,991 shares of company stock valued at $1,361,860. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 3,592.9% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Newmont by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Newmont during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Newmont during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

