Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.70

Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of 0.699 per share on Tuesday, December 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This is an increase from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68.

TSE NGT opened at C$71.50 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$71.26 and its 200-day moving average is C$77.53. Newmont has a 12-month low of C$66.85 and a 12-month high of C$90.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.99. The firm has a market cap of C$57.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.17.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$75.69 price objective on shares of Newmont in a research note on Monday, July 26th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Monday, September 13th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Newmont from C$64.00 to C$60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Newmont from C$104.00 to C$99.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Fundamental Research lowered their target price on shares of Newmont from C$72.72 to C$66.12 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Newmont presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$84.97.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

