Newmont (NEM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE NEM opened at $57.70 on Wednesday. Newmont has a 52-week low of $53.03 and a 52-week high of $75.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.71%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Newmont from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Newmont from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Newmont from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group set a $64.00 target price on shares of Newmont and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $74.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Newmont currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

In other Newmont news, EVP Dean Gehring sold 2,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $179,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $29,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,726 shares in the company, valued at $2,830,980.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,991 shares of company stock valued at $1,361,860 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

