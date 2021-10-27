Nexa Resources (NEXA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect Nexa Resources to post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $686.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.93 million. Nexa Resources had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 6.34%. On average, analysts expect Nexa Resources to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Nexa Resources alerts:

Shares of NEXA opened at $11.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.13. Nexa Resources has a 52 week low of $5.39 and a 52 week high of $12.86.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nexa Resources stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) by 136.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 189,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,330 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.14% of Nexa Resources worth $1,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 7.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on NEXA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Nexa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nexa Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Nexa Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Nexa Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $10.00 to $8.90 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nexa Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.61.

About Nexa Resources

Nexa Resources SA engages in the production of zinc in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Mining and Smelting. The Mining segment comprises of mines located in Peru and Brazil, which includes mineral exploration activities and the production of zinc, copper, and lead concentrates.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Nexa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.