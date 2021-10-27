Nexo (NEXO) Market Cap Reaches $1.57 Billion

Nexo (CURRENCY:NEXO) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 27th. One Nexo coin can currently be purchased for about $2.79 or 0.00004723 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nexo has a total market cap of $1.57 billion and approximately $16.86 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Nexo has traded 38.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.56 or 0.00049959 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003062 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00005354 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.49 or 0.00210366 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.66 or 0.00097429 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Nexo

NEXO is a coin. Its genesis date was April 29th, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 coins. Nexo’s official Twitter account is @NexoFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Nexo is medium.com/nexo . The Reddit community for Nexo is /r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nexo’s official website is nexo.io

According to CryptoCompare, “NEXO token is a utility token for the NEXO exchange. It is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. The NEXO platform allows users to lend and request loans backed by cryptocurrency. “

Nexo Coin Trading

