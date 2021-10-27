Next Hydrogen Solutions Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($1.26) Per Share (CVE:NXH)

Next Hydrogen Solutions Inc. (CVE:NXH) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Next Hydrogen Solutions in a research report issued on Sunday, October 24th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.26) for the year. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform Spec Overwgt” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Next Hydrogen Solutions’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.99) EPS.

Separately, National Bankshares set a C$7.00 price objective on shares of Next Hydrogen Solutions and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of CVE:NXH opened at C$5.17 on Wednesday. Next Hydrogen Solutions has a fifty-two week low of C$4.52 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.25.

