NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NextDecade Corporation is a development and management company of land-based and floating LNG projects primarily in the global integrated natural gas industry. It principally focuses on a land-based project on the U.S. Gulf Coast called Rio Grande LNG in Brownsville, Texas. NextDecade Corporation is based in The Woodlands, United States. “

Shares of NextDecade stock opened at $3.83 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.01. NextDecade has a 52-week low of $1.65 and a 52-week high of $6.13. The firm has a market cap of $469.15 million, a PE ratio of -11.61 and a beta of -0.01.

NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). As a group, analysts anticipate that NextDecade will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEXT. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextDecade during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextDecade during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its position in shares of NextDecade by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextDecade during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of NextDecade by 326.5% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 22,152 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

