Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (OTCMKTS:NCPCF) Short Interest Down 90.2% in October

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (OTCMKTS:NCPCF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decrease of 90.2% from the September 30th total of 61,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 326,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NCPCF remained flat at $$0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 54,974 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,720. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.08. Nickel Creek Platinum has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.15.

Get Nickel Creek Platinum alerts:

About Nickel Creek Platinum

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of nickel and platinum group metals mineral properties. It focuses on its Nickel Shaw project. The company was founded by John Lee on April 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Nickel Creek Platinum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nickel Creek Platinum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.