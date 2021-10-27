Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (OTCMKTS:NCPCF) Short Interest Down 90.2% in October

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (OTCMKTS:NCPCF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decrease of 90.2% from the September 30th total of 61,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 326,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:NCPCF remained flat at $$0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 54,974 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,720. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.08. Nickel Creek Platinum has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.15.
About Nickel Creek Platinum
See Also: What’s a Black Swan?
Receive News & Ratings for Nickel Creek Platinum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nickel Creek Platinum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.