Nimiq Hits Market Cap of $69.43 Million (NIM)

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded down 7.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 27th. One Nimiq coin can now be purchased for about $0.0082 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. Nimiq has a total market capitalization of $69.43 million and $1.90 million worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Nimiq has traded up 16.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Nimiq alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58,546.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,964.59 or 0.06771710 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $181.23 or 0.00309549 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $552.08 or 0.00942988 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.13 or 0.00083922 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $258.03 or 0.00440732 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00005371 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $155.50 or 0.00265606 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $123.34 or 0.00210674 BTC.

Nimiq Profile

Nimiq is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 9,114,884,161 coins and its circulating supply is 8,500,634,161 coins. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nimiq is nimiq.com. The official message board for Nimiq is medium.com/nimiq-network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Nimiq Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nimiq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nimiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nimiq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nimiq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.