Norsk Hydro ASA’s (NHYDY) Neutral Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

NHYDY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a report on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, AlphaValue raised Norsk Hydro ASA to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

NHYDY traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.82. 205,759 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,277. Norsk Hydro ASA has a fifty-two week low of $2.74 and a fifty-two week high of $8.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.80. The company has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.59.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Norsk Hydro ASA had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 7.56%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Norsk Hydro ASA Company Profile

Norsk Hydro ASA engages in producing and supplying alumina and primary aluminum. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite & Alumina; Primary Metal; Metal Markets; Rolled Products; Extruded Solutions; Energy; and Other Eliminations. The Bauxite & Alumina segment include bauxite mining activities, sourcing arrangements, and alumina commercial operations.

