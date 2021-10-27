Norsk Hydro ASA’s (NHYDY) Neutral Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
NHYDY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a report on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, AlphaValue raised Norsk Hydro ASA to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.75.
NHYDY traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.82. 205,759 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,277. Norsk Hydro ASA has a fifty-two week low of $2.74 and a fifty-two week high of $8.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.80. The company has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.59.
Norsk Hydro ASA Company Profile
Norsk Hydro ASA engages in producing and supplying alumina and primary aluminum. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite & Alumina; Primary Metal; Metal Markets; Rolled Products; Extruded Solutions; Energy; and Other Eliminations. The Bauxite & Alumina segment include bauxite mining activities, sourcing arrangements, and alumina commercial operations.
