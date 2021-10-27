North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.710-$2.030 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.920. The company issued revenue guidance of -.North American Construction Group also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.550-$1.710 EPS.

Shares of NYSE NOA traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.20. 103,740 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,580. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.00. The firm has a market cap of $486.03 million, a P/E ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 1.48. North American Construction Group has a twelve month low of $7.54 and a twelve month high of $17.33.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $114.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.47 million. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 7.19%. On average, analysts expect that North American Construction Group will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.0318 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.08%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NOA shares. Pi Financial restated a buy rating and issued a C$26.00 target price on shares of North American Construction Group in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Maxim Group upped their target price on North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded North American Construction Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet downgraded North American Construction Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in North American Construction Group stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) by 49,283.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,283 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.16% of North American Construction Group worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 43.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers their services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily within Western Canada. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

