North Fourth Asset Management LP Invests $10.45 Million in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

North Fourth Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 105,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,448,000. Dollar Tree comprises about 1.8% of North Fourth Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the first quarter worth about $301,779,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Dollar Tree by 20.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,545,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,363 shares during the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the second quarter worth approximately $67,171,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 147.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,086,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,089,000 after purchasing an additional 648,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brave Warrior Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 55.0% in the first quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 1,510,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,939,000 after acquiring an additional 535,890 shares during the period. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DLTR traded down $0.36 on Wednesday, reaching $104.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,552,249. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.26 and a 12-month high of $120.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $23.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.83.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.22. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 29th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 11.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DLTR. Barclays cut their price target on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. UBS Group cut their target price on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. TheStreet raised Dollar Tree from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Dollar Tree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.69.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

