North Fourth Asset Management LP Purchases New Position in Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI)

North Fourth Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 110,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,080,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GENI. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new position in Genius Sports during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,242,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Genius Sports during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,998,000. Axiom Investors LLC DE purchased a new position in Genius Sports during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,065,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Genius Sports in the second quarter worth approximately $52,251,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Genius Sports during the second quarter worth $13,706,000. 43.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GENI traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.45. The company had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,450,334. Genius Sports Limited has a 52-week low of $14.44 and a 52-week high of $25.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.90.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($3.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($2.17). The business had revenue of $55.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.75 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Genius Sports Limited will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on GENI. B. Riley initiated coverage on Genius Sports in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genius Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Genius Sports in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Genius Sports in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Genius Sports currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions, comprising of technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

