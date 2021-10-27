North Fourth Asset Management LP Trims Holdings in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

North Fourth Asset Management LP decreased its stake in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 40.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,000 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 45,000 shares during the period. North Fourth Asset Management LP owned 0.06% of Foot Locker worth $4,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FL. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Foot Locker by 51.3% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 678 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Foot Locker by 46.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,023 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Bank increased its position in shares of Foot Locker by 111.9% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,157 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker stock traded down $0.65 on Wednesday, hitting $47.62. 550 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,748,127. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.10. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.86 and a 1 year high of $66.71.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $1.20. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 11.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. This is an increase from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is 42.70%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $82.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Foot Locker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.36.

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

