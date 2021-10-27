Northern Trust Corp Decreases Position in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,170,558 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 142,918 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Navient were worth $61,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Navient by 9.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,665 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Navient by 54.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Navient by 1.3% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 62,522 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Navient by 18.5% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,124 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Navient by 2.5% in the second quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 43,343 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Navient alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Navient in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Stephens upped their price objective on Navient from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Navient from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Navient from $15.50 to $17.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Navient from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Navient currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.72.

Navient stock opened at $19.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.40. Navient Co. has a 52 week low of $7.89 and a 52 week high of $23.80. The company has a current ratio of 19.43, a quick ratio of 19.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.96.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $299.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.99 million. Navient had a return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 25.84%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Navient Co. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.75%.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

See Also: What is operating income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NAVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.