Northern Trust Corp Has $61.03 Million Stock Position in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 720,473 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 15,689 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.44% of Alarm.com worth $61,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Alarm.com by 4.8% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 2.9% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,992 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 3.2% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,937 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 9.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,441 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 0.6% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 51,058 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,410,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALRM opened at $81.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 8.05 and a quick ratio of 7.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.18 and a 200-day moving average of $83.61. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 51.01, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.13. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $57.31 and a one year high of $108.67.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.15. Alarm.com had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $188.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.26 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALRM. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Alarm.com in a report on Friday, August 6th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Alarm.com in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alarm.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.75.

In other news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $1,941,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.49, for a total transaction of $139,177.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,959 shares of company stock worth $4,119,276. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

