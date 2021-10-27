Northern Trust Corp Sells 25,414 Shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 362,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 25,414 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Nevro were worth $60,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Nevro by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,694,704 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $654,911,000 after purchasing an additional 666,384 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Nevro by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,967,669 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $657,800,000 after acquiring an additional 119,909 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Nevro by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,349,111 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $555,249,000 after acquiring an additional 45,700 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in Nevro by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,186,002 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $304,947,000 after acquiring an additional 49,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its holdings in Nevro by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,479,149 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $245,228,000 after acquiring an additional 293,514 shares in the last quarter.

NVRO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Securities cut their price target on Nevro from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler cut Nevro from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity cut Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird cut Nevro from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $188.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on Nevro from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.17.

NVRO stock opened at $118.17 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $117.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.17. Nevro Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $99.54 and a fifty-two week high of $188.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.98 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 7.53 and a quick ratio of 6.37.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $102.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.83 million. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 18.29% and a negative net margin of 16.68%. The business’s revenue was up 81.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.21) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Nevro Corp. will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO D Keith Grossman acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $105.07 per share, for a total transaction of $735,490.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

