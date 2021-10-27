Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.48

Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.482 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This is an increase from Northwest Natural’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

Northwest Natural has increased its dividend by 1.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 17 consecutive years. Northwest Natural has a payout ratio of 76.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Northwest Natural to earn $2.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.93 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.3%.

NYSE NWN opened at $46.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.09. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.46. Northwest Natural has a 1 year low of $41.71 and a 1 year high of $56.75.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.11. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $148.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Northwest Natural will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP James R. Downing sold 1,862 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.90, for a total value of $96,637.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP David A. Weber sold 2,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total value of $111,887.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Northwest Natural stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 216,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 39,001 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.70% of Northwest Natural worth $11,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 69.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NWN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northwest Natural from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Northwest Natural from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Northwest Natural in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.25.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company is headquartered in Portland, OR.

