Norvista Capital Co. (CVE:NVV) Director David A. Regan Acquires 200,000 Shares

Norvista Capital Co. (CVE:NVV) Director David A. Regan bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.09 per share, with a total value of C$18,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 306,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$27,585.
CVE NVV opened at C$0.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 10.67, a quick ratio of 10.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.11. The company has a market cap of C$7.36 million and a P/E ratio of 11.67. Norvista Capital Co. has a 1 year low of C$0.07 and a 1 year high of C$0.23.
Norvista Capital Company Profile
