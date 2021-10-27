Norvista Capital Co. (CVE:NVV) Director David A. Regan Acquires 200,000 Shares

Norvista Capital Co. (CVE:NVV) Director David A. Regan bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.09 per share, with a total value of C$18,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 306,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$27,585.

CVE NVV opened at C$0.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 10.67, a quick ratio of 10.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.11. The company has a market cap of C$7.36 million and a P/E ratio of 11.67. Norvista Capital Co. has a 1 year low of C$0.07 and a 1 year high of C$0.23.

Norvista Capital Company Profile

Norvista Capital Corporation operates as a resource investment company and merchant bank in the United States and Canada. It invests in a portfolio of companies that are involved in the exploration of base and precious metals, such as copper, zinc, silver, gold, and lead, as well as oil and gas located in Chile, Manitoba, Yukon, Mexico, and Nevada; and oil and gas in Israel, the United States, Brazil, and Canada.

