nOS Trading 0.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (NOS)

nOS (CURRENCY:NOS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 27th. nOS has a total market cap of $5.28 million and $4,230.00 worth of nOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, nOS has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. One nOS coin can now be purchased for about $0.0515 or 0.00000454 BTC on popular exchanges including Switcheo Network, Bilaxy and Hotbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001706 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.62 or 0.00069233 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 50% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.59 or 0.00070886 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.37 or 0.00096083 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,874.49 or 1.00349669 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,935.95 or 0.06708699 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002589 BTC.

nOS Profile

nOS’s total supply is 330,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 102,500,000 coins. nOS’s official Twitter account is @nOSplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . nOS’s official website is nos.io . nOS’s official message board is medium.com/nos-io . The Reddit community for nOS is /r/nOSplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The NOS Universal Smart Contract (USC) is generally applicable and offers dApp back-end functions such as CRUD and Authentication. Users can stake nOS tokens to gain voting power on the nOS platform. High-quality applications get rewarded and become more discoverable, while users are protected from low reputation applications. Developers who are contributing to nOS, or are building apps on nOS will receive priorities in the whitelisting process. Websites and apps host their content in an open and decentralized manner using NOS NEO Smart Contracts, giving users insight into what happens with their data. When using multiple dApps, users never have to work with different tokens. End-users only use NEO's utility token GAS, and nOS automatically converts it to the proper amount of tokens required for a specific transaction or invocation. “

Buying and Selling nOS

nOS can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Switcheo Network and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as nOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire nOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase nOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

