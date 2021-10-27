Novartis (NYSE:NVS) Announces Earnings Results

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $13.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of Novartis stock traded down $1.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $83.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,917,497. Novartis has a 12 month low of $77.04 and a 12 month high of $98.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.19 and a 200 day moving average of $88.95. The company has a market capitalization of $186.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.56.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novartis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.33.
About Novartis
Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.
