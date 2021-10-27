Novartis (NYSE:NVS) Announces Earnings Results

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $13.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Novartis stock traded down $1.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $83.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,917,497. Novartis has a 12 month low of $77.04 and a 12 month high of $98.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.19 and a 200 day moving average of $88.95. The company has a market capitalization of $186.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novartis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.33.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Novartis stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 85.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 367,985 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 169,219 shares during the quarter. Novartis accounts for about 2.0% of OLD Mission Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $32,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

About Novartis

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

