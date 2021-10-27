NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Position Increased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 638,130 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,631 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.62% of NovoCure worth $141,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in NovoCure in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in NovoCure in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 104.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 133.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Ely Benaim sold 536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.38, for a total transaction of $80,067.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total value of $25,019.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,457 shares of company stock worth $4,462,051 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on NovoCure from $235.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Northland Securities assumed coverage on NovoCure in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut NovoCure from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of NovoCure from $229.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.43.

Shares of NVCR opened at $113.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.00, a quick ratio of 8.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,269.75 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $127.60 and a 200 day moving average of $167.86. NovoCure Limited has a 12 month low of $108.31 and a 12 month high of $232.76.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.16). NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 1.18% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The company had revenue of $133.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NovoCure Limited will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

NovoCure Company Profile

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

