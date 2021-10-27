NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP) Shares Up 6.2%

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP) shares traded up 6.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.78 and last traded at $10.57. 18,898 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 5,471,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.95.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.88.

NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($6.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in NRx Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $139,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $400,000. Ionic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NRx Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $415,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $463,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

About NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP)

NRX Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage small molecule pharmaceutical company. It engages in developing of novel therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and life-threatening pulmonary diseases. The company was founded on September 18, 2017 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

