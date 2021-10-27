NSI Retail Advisors LLC Invests $2.14 Million in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

NSI Retail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 65,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,142,000. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.3% of NSI Retail Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ANGL. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 263,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,677,000 after purchasing an additional 17,535 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,337,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,818,000 after acquiring an additional 369,529 shares during the last quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 66,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 19,393 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 955,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,424,000 after purchasing an additional 7,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.02. 949 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,857,432. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $29.65 and a 1-year high of $33.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.69.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.097 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%.

