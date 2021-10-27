NSI Retail Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 2,033 Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

NSI Retail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ITW. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,311,000 after acquiring an additional 10,419 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ITW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $208.00 to $198.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $219.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.29.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $223.44. The stock had a trading volume of 6,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 980,582. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $70.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $222.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.23. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.29 and a fifty-two week high of $242.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.66% and a net margin of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.71%.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

