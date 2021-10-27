NSI Retail Advisors LLC Takes $635,000 Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

NSI Retail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,481 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $635,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $348,000. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1,432.0% during the second quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 2,298 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148 shares during the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% during the second quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 23,872 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 15.2% during the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,406 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 25.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,523 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $91,761,000 after buying an additional 161,073 shares during the last quarter. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,812,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,785,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,865,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 205,283 shares of company stock valued at $25,846,592 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on ABT. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.94.

Shares of ABT traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $127.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,377,226. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $103.13 and a 12-month high of $129.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.08, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 26.75%. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

